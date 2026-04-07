Bloomington woman arrested after barricading herself in boyfriend’s home

A Bloomington woman was arrested Monday after refusing to leave her boyfriend’s residence and threatening him with a knife.

Heather R. Ingle, 37, is facing charges of intimidation, domestic battery and criminal mischief.

According to a press release, Bloomington police officers responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of South Rockport Road around 4:30 p.m.

The caller said the woman was “possibly suffering from a psychotic break” and trying to pull the washing machine out.

While police were arriving, the man called again, identified himself as the woman’s boyfriend, and said she chased him out of the house while armed with a knife.

The man said that 10 days ago, Ingle started acting strangely and began hitting and kicking him. She charged at him with two kitchen knives, and he ran out of the house.

He returned to his home on Monday and noticed some items were missing. He confronted Ingle and told her to leave, but she charged him with knives again. He fled and called 911.

Police said Ingle barricaded the doors, refused to leave the house and would not cooperate with police. Police obtained a search warrant and sent a drone inside to locate her. But Ingle struck the drone in the living room and threw it against the wall.

Ingle was eventually arrested around 10:30 p.m. and taken to Monroe County Jail.