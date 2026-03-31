Indiana voter registration deadline for May primary approaching

Hoosiers have less than a week remaining to register to vote in time for the May 5 primary — when Republican and Democratic candidates for many state and local offices will be decided.

New or updated registrations can be made online at IndianaVoters.com until 11:59 on Monday, April 6, or until close of business that day for in-person registration at county election offices.

Early voting begins Tuesday, April 7, and continues until the day before the May 5 primary.

As of March 30, 4,705,511 Hoosiers are registered to vote.

The primaries have lower turnout than the November general elections, but their results have great impact as most of Indiana’s legislative districts and counties lean either heavily Republican or Democratic. Many of the primary winners cruise to November election victories.

“Don’t wait until the last minute to check your registration status or register to vote,” Secretary of State Diego Morales said in a recent news release.

“It only takes a few minutes,” he added. “… I encourage every eligible Hoosier who isn’t registered yet to do so before the upcoming deadline.”

To be eligible to register to vote in Indiana, an individual must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the Nov. 3 Election Day.

Have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election.

What is at stake in the primariesAmong the highlights for this year’s primaries are two key congressional races — and Indiana’s congressional districts are unchanged following the defeat of the hotly debated redistricting plan in December.

Those key congressional primaries are:

The Republican race in the 4th Congressional District, where current U.S. Rep. Jim Baird faces challenges from state Rep. Craig Haggard and John Piper.

The Democratic race in the 7th Congressional District, where current Rep. André Carson is on the ballot along with challengers George Hornedo, Destiny Wells and Denise Paul Hatch.

All nine of Indiana’s congressional seats are up for election this year, along with 25 state Senate seats, all 100 Indiana House seats and numerous local offices such as county commissioners, county council seats, county sheriffs and township trustees.

Some of the primary races across the state drawing the most attention are for Indiana Senate seats, where President Donald Trump is backing several candidates running against GOP senators who voted against the congressional redistricting plan.

The outcome of races at the bottom of the primary ballot — for state party convention delegates — will have an impact on what voters see in November.

Those who win the delegate positions will decide during the Republican and Democratic state conventions in June who will be their party candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer and state comptroller.

The secretary of state’s race will be the top statewide race on the November ballot.

Morales is being challenged for renomination by Knox County Clerk David Shelton and Jamie Reitenour, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2024.

Beau Bayh — who is the son of former governor and U.S. senator Evan Bayh — is seeking the Democratic nomination against Blythe Potter.

Former Republican Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is attempting an independent campaign under the “Lincoln Party” label. The Libertarian Party has nominated Lauri Shillings.

Early and mail votingTo find a polling location for early, in-person voting, Hoosiers should check with their county election officials, according to Morales’ office.

Those who can’t physically make it to the polls on or before Election Day can vote by mail. Prospective voters should apply for their ballots on IndianaVoters.com or complete an application and submit it to county election officials or the Indiana Election Division by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Ballots must be received by the close of polls on Primary Day to be counted.

A similar online process or application is required for Hoosiers who can’t leave their residences and wish to vote by travel board. Two board members — one from each major political party — bring the ballot and can help complete it, if needed.

Tom Davies contributed to this report.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

