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Charles Webb dies at 93

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
A portrait of Charles Webb from 1991
IU Archives
A portrait of Charles Webb from 1991

Former dean of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Charles Webb passed away Monday at age 93.  

Webb served as dean from 1973 to 1997. During that time, the school rose to international prominence and hosted musical luminaries such as Leonard Bernstein.  

In addition to leading the school, Webb continued performing piano and organ throughout his deanship and was active with the First United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

Steven Rickards, an opera singer and music educator who graduated from IU, said that Webb had a major impact on the course of his life.  

“I wasn't the only person he mentored,” Rickards said. “I think if you were to talk to many people from my generation, you would find that there was in this man such a kindness and humanity that sort of radiated from him and a sense of real, true care.” 

Webb is survived by four sons and 10 grandchildren. Details on a memorial service have not yet been announced.  
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