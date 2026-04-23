Two unhoused men found dead in tent

Two 56-year-old unhoused men were found dead Monday in a tent near the 900 block of East Miller Drive in Bloomington.

The men, Harold Adams Jr. and Kyle Douthitt, were identified publicly Thursday by the Monroe County coroner. Bloomington Police Department Lieutenant Lucas Tate said the men were dead for several days before they were found.

A woman who knew one of the men called 911 at 6:43 p.m. Monday to report she found the bodies, Tate said. The woman hadn’t spoken to the man in a couple of days and went to the tent encampment area to look for him.

The tent encampment was in the backyard of someone’s property and was allowed by the owner.

There were no signs of trauma, Tate said. Police are waiting for autopsy results to know the cause of death.