From sports stars to the attorney general himself, Hoosiers have unclaimed property

An unclaimed $49.14 check from Warner Brothers Studio to NBA legend Reggie Miller remains unclaimed 21 years later.

As does the $38.57 in wages owed to former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since 2015 by NBC Universal — and the $83.19 in checks from the studio that the late Jim Irsay never claimed.

The famous athletes are among thousands of Hoosiers with outstanding wages and refunds owed to them, available to search and claim online through Indiana’s unclaimed property portal.

Indiana law requires businesses and other organizations to inspect their records each year for unclaimed property owed to Hoosiers.

The definition of unclaimed property is broad — encompassing everything from wages, commissions and refunds to insurance proceeds, dormant bank accounts, overpayments, credit balances, money orders and safety deposit box contents.

Businesses must report and remit all unclaimed property to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, so Hoosiers can find and claim the funds.

Unclaimed property laws are designed to protect consumers by returning assets like uncashed checks, forgotten refunds and dormant bank accounts to their rightful owners, so companies can’t keep the funds as revenue.

Indiana returned a record $88 million to Hoosiers in 2025.

Already this year, unclaimed property returned to Hoosiers totals more than $47 million, with eight months to go.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators estimates one in seven Americans and U.S. companies have unclaimed property waiting for them.

The reality is so common even Attorney General Todd Rokita himself forgot to claim $151.32 in refunds and donations to his political campaigns, site records show.

Hoosiers can search their name using the online portal to see if unclaimed property owed to them has been reported to the state.

They can then file a claim online for themselves, their business or as an heir to a small estate if any property is found.

What appears insignificant at first glance quickly adds up: The $3.50 Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles settlement owed to Reggie Miller since 2019 may not be worth the effort for a basketball superstar to collect.

The $16.52 in refunds from Indiana Gas Company originating in 2013 likely isn’t either.

But site records show Miller’s accrued hundreds of dollars — and possibly much more, as the site conceals amounts worth more than $100 to protect consumer privacy — in unclaimed property over the past two decades.

Maybe you have too.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

