Man, 37, charged with attempted murder in Bloomington

A 37-year-old Bloomington man was charged with attempted murder of a person neighbors told police is his mother.

Shandor Jackson was arrested Wednesday and also charged with aggravated battery, arson, and vehicle theft. The woman, 54, is in critical condition, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a fire in the 2000 block of South Rogers Street. Police found two sides of a home and the roof on fire. They heard someone calling for help, kicked in the front door and found the woman, who could not move on her own.

Police said they located Jackson at a motel in Mitchell, Ind., by using data from Flock license plate readers.