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CANDLES Holocaust Museum opening Auschwitz medical experiments exhibit

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
A portion of the "Inside the Lab: Medical Experiments at Auschwitz" exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center. The exhibit includes cold, white tiles and a Nazi Germany medical table.
CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center
"Inside the Lab: Medical Experiments at Auschwitz" opens on April 25.

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is opening a new exhibit on Nazi medical experiments at the Auschwitz concentration camp. 

The exhibit, “Inside the Lab: Medical Experiments at Auschwitz,” describes the medical experiments and provides educational content on twin experimentation and eugenics. The permanent exhibit opens Saturday. 

“This exhibit showcases the sterile environment of a medical lab in Nazi Germany and in the concentration camps 81 years ago,” executive director Troy Fears said. “We want people to walk away thinking about, critically, could this ever happen again? Why did it happen in the first place, and what can we do to stop it from happening?” 

As Indiana’s only Holocaust Museum, CANDLES focuses on the experiences of survivor Eva Mozes Kor.  

“We invite people to come from all over, to not just learn about Eva Kor and her story, but to learn about the Holocaust and the atrocities that happened,” Fears said, “So we can have a better understanding of hatred and antisemitism that even continue today.” 

About 3,000 twins were subjected to deadly experiments at Auschwitz under Dr. Josef Mengele, including Kor and her twin sister, Miriam. 

Fears said the exhibit dives into the question of consent and ethics in medicine. 

“This new exhibit helps us tell that story of other survivors who may have gone through medical experiments,” Fears said. “There were quite a few that did, and they did so without their consent, and they were just, you know, for lack of better terms, that kind of lab rats for the Nazis.” 
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
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