Purdue names inaugural Neil Armstrong Space Award winners

Purdue University announced the winner of its new Neil Armstrong Space Prize, which recognizes international "excellence in space discovery and innovation."

Named after astronaut and Purdue graduate Neil Armstrong, the prize honors the university's space heritage, pioneering aerospace education and research.

The winners of this year's award for Innovation was SpaceX's Falcon 9 Booster Landing Team. They were recognized for their work on a reusable two-stage rocket system.

Dan Dumbacher is the chair of the Neil Armstrong Space Prize selection committee. He says the deciding factor was what felt like the team's impact to humanity.

"The Falcon 9 Booster landing success has been the paradigm changing accomplishment to reduce the cost of access to space so necessary for opening up space for everyone," Dumbacher said. "This team made it happen."

The team will receive the prize in September, during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. It'll align with the America-250 celebration in the capital.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org.

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