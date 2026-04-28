How an Indiana counselor helps students turn ‘I want to go to college’ into a plan

In the quest to prepare for life after high school, students at the Metropolitan School District of Perry Township have an edge: a coach who knows the ins and outs of getting into college.

After 30 years in admissions at the University of Indianapolis, Ron Wilks now serves as the College Success Coach at Perry schools, helping students figure out a postsecondary plan sooner rather than later.

He encourages all students to pursue some form of education after high school — whether that’s a traditional bachelor or associate degree, or a short-term certificate. That’s in line with new high school graduation requirements that require students to plan ahead by earning college credits, technical certificates, or other credentials that indicate they’re ready for post-grad opportunities. These rules go into effect for the Class of 2029 in Indiana.

While not all students will choose college, programs like IU Indianapolis’ seamless admissions initiative — which offers automatic admission for central Indiana students in 31 high schools who have a 3.0 GPA or higher — help make the college conversation easier, he said.

“There are people on both the high school side and college side who will help,” Wilks said. “[Students] just need to raise their hand and say, ‘I want to go to college, can you help me figure that out?’

Here’s more about how Wilks helps students approach the college admissions process.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What led you to become a college success coach?

I retired after 30 years in admissions from the University of Indianapolis and Perry Township had an opening for a Fairbanks Grant-funded College Success Coach position. The position fit perfectly with where I was and allowed me to continue fulfilling my calling of helping students transition from high school to college. Having the college admission experience has also been very helpful in my role.

What does a typical day in your role look like?

I typically will meet with seniors who are interested in college or unsure and may not understand the college admission process. I listen to what they tell me their goals are for after high school and then we work together on a plan for them to execute. I also lead a six-week program for sophomores in the spring that focuses on developing a plan earlier in their high school career.

The program is called SOAR, or Strengthening Opportunities and Academic Resilience. We cover topics around enrollment and employment pathways after high school and take a deeper dive into what skills are needed for careers, how to develop skills and experiences and convey them into strong resumes and applications. We also do goal setting and assess their current situation and target opportunities for improvement.

I talk to many seniors who have a goal of college but either don’t have a plan or are unsure how to make a plan. The goal with the sophomore group is to make sure they don’t come to a person like me as a senior without some type of plan for education or training beyond high school.

How do you talk to students who might be unsure about college?

I encourage them to strongly consider some type of training or education beyond high school. We talk about everything from one semester certificate programs, to associate and bachelor degree programs. We then go over the process of making it happen and I then track their progress. I even help them fill out an application if they want and follow up when they need more encouragement or nudging.

What role do programs like IU Indianapolis’ seamless admissions play in these conversations?

It’s a great hook for many of them. Especially for those who are unsure or intimidated by the process. Knowing that admission is guaranteed makes the conversation easier. Once they complete the application I can see the confidence they have gained in making college one step closer to becoming a reality.

A lot has changed in Indiana when it comes to college and career readiness. How do you help students and their families navigate new requirements and opportunities?

To me it’s about listening to what they would like to do after high school and helping them understand the different pathways and processes for getting to where they want to go. I also talk with them about the power of information and provide them with information and resources through my college connections that they can use during the process. Then I check on how well they are navigating the process and help them overcome any hurdles they encounter along the way.

What’s your best advice to students and families preparing for college?

I tell students that one of the best things they can learn is to ask for help. Especially if they want to do some education or training beyond high school but are unsure or intimidated by the process.

Can you share a success story you’re particularly proud of helping a student with the college process?

Last year I worked with a student who wasn’t sure if he wanted to go to college or not. After several conversations assessing different options he determined he wanted to go to IU Indianapolis — where we were able to get him in the Groups Scholar program at the last minute. The Groups Scholar program is an IU program that supports students the summer prior to enrollment and throughout their college career.

At the end of the year he asked me to sign his yearbook saying I was an important part of his high school journey. I then saw him on the (IU Indy) campus in the fall during a visit and he saw me and sought me out to tell me how well he was doing. That was a proud moment for sure.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.

