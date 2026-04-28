Thousands without power after storms; flood warnings in effect

Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 people in the Monroe County area were without power after an outbreak of severe weather Monday night.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a few tornado warnings were issued.

Johnson, Morgan, Marion, Monroe, Owen, Greene, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew counties were alerted to tornado warnings after 11 p.m. due to radar indicating rotation.

Wind gusts of 60 MPH and nickel sized hail was being reported with storms.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect after the 3 to 4 inches of rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible.

Weather service officials warn to turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Other damage reports include downed trees. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 4 a.m.