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Thousands without power after storms; flood warnings in effect

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published April 28, 2026 at 12:22 AM EDT
Radar and watch boxes from severe weather.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
The line of severe weather spanning south-central Indiana included numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and some tornado warnings.

Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 people in the Monroe County area were without power after an outbreak of severe weather Monday night.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a few tornado warnings were issued.

Johnson, Morgan, Marion, Monroe, Owen, Greene, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew counties were alerted to tornado warnings after 11 p.m. due to radar indicating rotation.

Wind gusts of 60 MPH and nickel sized hail was being reported with storms.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect after the 3 to 4 inches of rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible.

Weather service officials warn to turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Other damage reports include downed trees. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 4 a.m.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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