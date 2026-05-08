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Ivy Tech prepares for commencement Tuesday

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
Graduates in regalia sit on stage in front of a green projector background with the Ivy Tech logo.
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Last year's commencement ceremony honored 1,431 graduates.

Over 500 graduates from Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington will walk the stage on Tuesday in the school’s largest commencement ceremony to date.

Around 1,300 graduates earned a total of 1,900 associate degrees and certificates, including 20 “early college” high school students graduating with associate’s degrees.

This year marks the first graduates from Ivy Tech’s evening nursing program that launched in 2025. The Bloomington campus was the first to offer evening nursing training.

Nursing graduate Destinie Rodriguez-Lopez will give the commencement address.

The event is being held at the Indiana University Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
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