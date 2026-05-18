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Indiana fourth in nation for April foreclosures

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
A foreclosure and for sale sign in front of a house
Andy Dean
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Adobe Stock
One in every 739 Indiana housing units went through a foreclosure in the first quarter of 2026, according to an April report.

Despite ranking as one of America’s most affordable states, foreclosure rates in Indiana are higher than almost anywhere else.

One in every 739 Indiana housing units went through a foreclosure in the first quarter of 2026, according to an April report from ATTOM. That’s the highest in the country for that period, although Indiana ranked fourth last month.

Indiana foreclosure rates grew 47 percent since 2024, compared to 18 percent for the rest of the U.S.

Director Amy Nelson of the Fair Housing Coalition of Central Indiana said while Indianapolis and Evansville are among the country’s highest foreclosing cities, it’s an issue that affects rural and urban areas across the state.

“Overall, it is a tremendous burden upon Hoosier families right now to be able to keep up with costs, because wages have also not kept up with those costs,” she said.

Utility rates and insurance have gone up at the same time, placing additional burden on homeowners. Lawmakers addressed the problem last year by capping property taxes, although the legislation provides greater benefits for more expensive homes.

Nelson said foreclosure rates are now at pre-pandemic levels but still far below the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

“The problem is that they continue to tick up, and we just don't know where the ceiling is right now,” she said.

Renters are being squeezed, too. The Fair Housing Coalition found more than 14 eviction filings per 100 renter households in Marion County last year.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

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