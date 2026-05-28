Stolen state park trackchairs recovered

A pair of all-terrain trackchairs stolen from Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis a month ago have been returned, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

The devices, meant to help disabled Hoosiers enjoy public lands free of charge, are worth about $25,000 apiece. DNR used grant funding to buy 45 trackchairs and portable generators for each state park and inn. They were delivered in March.

“Track chairs open up incredible opportunities for people with mobility limitations to experience the outdoors,” agency spokesman Capt. Jet Quillen said in a news release. “On behalf of (DNR) and everyone who will benefit from these mobility devices, we are grateful to all who shared information and helped ensure the stolen track chairs were safely returned.”

The investigation into the theft isn’t over, however.

Quillen confirmed that a $5,500 reward, offered for information leading to recovery of the trackchairs and the arrest of those responsible, remains “active as of now.”

“Because the investigation is still ongoing, the reward has not been paid,” Quillen said. “Any payout of the reward will be determined through further investigation.”

Six agency buildings were forcibly entered and vandalized between 9 p.m. on April 30 and 6 a.m. on May 1, according to DNR. Two Vietnam War-era helmets were also stolen — and are still missing.

Tips can be directed to the Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536 or emailed to ICODispatch@dnr.IN.gov.

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