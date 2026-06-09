Long wait, full bus? Bloomington Transit is adding bigger buses

Regular passengers of the busiest Bloomington bus routes have probably experienced a bus pulling up after a long wait only to have a "Bus Full" sign.

Bloomington Transit hopes that will become less common this fall.

Three 60-foot articulated buses will become part of Bloomington Transit's fleet this summer. One already arrived, with two additional buses expected by the end of June, according to Bloomington Transit General Manager John Connell.

Bloomington Transit 60-foot articulated buses will arrive at Bloomington Transit this summer.

Bloomington Transit approved a purchase order to New Flyer for up to three articulated buses for $3.5 million in May 2025.

Connell said the decision was driven by high demand on some of Bloomington Transit's busiest routes.

"What happens during peak times is a 40-foot bus cannot satisfy the capacity concern and demand,” he said.

To handle overflow riders, Bloomington Transit has often deployed backup buses that run behind full buses. Connell said that approach increases operating costs because it requires an additional driver and vehicle.

The new articulated buses can carry a lot more passengers than Bloomington Transit's standard 40-foot buses.

Read more: Bloomington Transit streamlines service but no funding for rapid transit

Connell said a typical 40-foot bus, which Bloomington Transit usually uses, seats about 31 passengers and accommodates around 15 standing riders. The articulated bus seats 46 passengers and has room for an additional 50 to 60 standees.

The buses are expected to operate on Routes 6 and 12, with Route 11 also being considered.

"We are going to strategically place these buses where they need to be to meet the demand and make sure everybody who wants a ride has a place on the bus, and we're not leaving anyone behind," Connell said.

Bloomington Transit plans to spend the summer training drivers and preparing the vehicles for service, and Connell said the buses could operate when students return for the fall semester.