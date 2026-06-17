From stadium atmospheres to local kids playing, World Cup turbocharges American soccer

In 1950, the United States Men's National Team famously defeated England on European soil. The victory sent shockwaves through the global soccer community.

In 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted a World Cup, the home team advanced all the way to the Round of 16. Led by goalkeeper Tony Meola and defender Alexi Lalas, that team inspired a new generation of American players and fans.

Will World Cup matches in the U.S. do the same thing this year? Louis Malone of the Bloomington Cutters youth program said they already have.

As executive director, Malone said participation and excitement have increased locally.

"We had between 388 and 400 kids show up for our player placement most recently," Malone said. "That is the largest number that we have had for some time."

It is not just numbers, though.

"People are talking about traveling, seeing other parts of the country and exploring these other teams and learning more about them, which is really wonderful," Malone said.

Numerous USMNT players have credited the 1994 squad for inspiring their own soccer dreams.

For that to happen again this year, the American team needs to be impressive, said Aly Elliott, assistant director of coaching for the Cutters.

"They've gotta show out,” Elliott said. “For my own heart rate monitor, they've gotta show out.".

The U.S. started strong with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay in its opening match Friday in Los Angeles. The last time the U.S. hosted a World Cup in 1994, the USMNT scored only three total goals in the tournament.

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Malone might be just as excited about an off-the-pitch aspect of the World Cup.

"The Europeans are gonna learn about ranch dressing," he said.

Malone underscored that the World Cup in America will promote culture sharing among those visiting to watch the games.

Along the same lines, Elliott said soccer in America could get a boost in excitement from the visiting fans and the atmosphere international competition can facilitate.

"I think just invigorating that passion into the sports culture around soccer in the U.S. is gonna be so vital," Elliott said.

The Americans’ next match is against Australia on Friday in Seattle.

