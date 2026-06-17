Weather Updates: Tornado Watch in effect until 1 a.m.

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m. update

A tornado watch is in effect for most all of central and southern Indiana until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Severe storms including damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are likely to start by early evening.

Forecasters predict the corridor of greatest tornado threat includes much of the I-70 corridor including Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Terre Haute.

The timing of greatest tornado threat is 8 p.m. to midnight.

Officials urge all residents to have a safety plan in place and be ready to act when severe weather is imminent.

Supercells forming in Illinois will move into Indiana through the evening.



A few tornadoes are likely with the more isolated storms, including the potential for a strong (EF2+) tornado or two. Giant hail (2”+), and damaging winds over 80 mph are also possible. #inwx pic.twitter.com/q6bjaQMCxb — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 17, 2026

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