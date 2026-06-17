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Weather Updates: Tornado Watch in effect until 1 a.m.

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:51 PM EDT
Severe storms likely starting by early evening with all hazards possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Severe storms likely starting by early evening with all hazards possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes.

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m. update

A tornado watch is in effect for most all of central and southern Indiana until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Severe storms including damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are likely to start by early evening.

Forecasters predict the corridor of greatest tornado threat includes much of the I-70 corridor including Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Terre Haute.

The timing of greatest tornado threat is 8 p.m. to midnight.

Officials urge all residents to have a safety plan in place and be ready to act when severe weather is imminent.

Click here for: Delays, Closings, and Severe Weather
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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