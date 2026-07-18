Wildfire smoke hits air quality in south-central Indiana

Air quality in south-central Indiana is expected to drop over the weekend and early next week due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Forecasters at the National Weather Services say the changes are mainly due to shifting winds bringing in more fine particulates from the fires.

Read more: How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

A state air quality alert including the Bloomington area will go into effect Sunday, according to Jason Puma, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Indianapolis.

"People with respiratory disease or asthma or anybody who has breathing issues should limit their outdoor exposure," Puma said. "Air just won't be a very good quality due to some of the smoke moving into the area."

Puma advised avoiding or limiting outside exposure and reducing or avoiding exercise or heavy work outdoors that could be hard on the body or lungs.

According to Puma, more particulates will move south as winds from the south change Sunday and Monday and begin coming out of the north.

"That's going to allow some of that Canadian air and the source region of those fires to move into our area across Indiana and bring smoke this way," he said.

Puma said he expects the air to begin clearing up early Monday.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning in northern Ontario and other parts of Canada, bringing heavy smoke into some northern U.S. states in recent days.