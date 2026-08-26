We The Hoosiers joins science advocacy group’s call to remove IU Trustee Sage Steele

We The Hoosiers is joining science advocacy group Concerned Scientists at Indiana University Bloomington in calling for the removal of IU Trustee Sage Steele after her social media post that she wants to waterboard Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the President.

Last week Concerned Scientists at IUB wrote a letter to wrote to IU’s Chief Compliance Officer claiming that Steele violated IU’s Principles of Ethical Conduct. The letter was also sent to Gov. Mike Braun.

Read more: Does Sage Steele’s post about ‘waterboarding’ Fauci violate code of conduct for IU trustees?

We The Hoosiers is a collective of alumni, students, current and former faculty and staff, and others who say they are committed to protecting free speech, academic freedom and shared governance at IU.

“Steele’s comments fly in the face of IU’s ostensible commitment to maintaining civil

discourse on campus, and intolerance for threats of violence,” We The Hoosiers wrote in a press release. “In targeting Dr. Fauci, Steele also tarnishes IU’s reputation as an institution that values and promotes scientific inquiry.”