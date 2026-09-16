Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral argument in Brown County

The Indiana Supreme Court will travel to Brown County next month to hear oral arguments in a civil case involving a residential natural gas explosion.

The court will hear Carla Miller v. Indiana Gas Company Inc. on Oct. 6 at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville.

The case considers what evidence is relevant when determining whether natural gas was properly odorized before the explosion.

Indiana Supreme Court justices normally hear oral arguments at the Statehouse in Indianapolis but occasionally take proceedings to other parts of the state.

The court says traveling arguments give students and members of the public an opportunity to see the state's highest court at work.

Nearly 900 students from 11 schools are scheduled to attend, including Brown County, Edgewood, Columbus East and Columbus North high schools.

The 40-minute argument begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees will be required to go through security at the Brown County Music Center.

The court will also stream the argument live online and archive the video afterward.