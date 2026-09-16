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Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral argument in Brown County

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT
A large brick building.
Devan Ridgway
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WFIU/WTIU News
The Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.

The Indiana Supreme Court will travel to Brown County next month to hear oral arguments in a civil case involving a residential natural gas explosion.

The court will hear Carla Miller v. Indiana Gas Company Inc. on Oct. 6 at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville.

The case considers what evidence is relevant when determining whether natural gas was properly odorized before the explosion.

Indiana Supreme Court justices normally hear oral arguments at the Statehouse in Indianapolis but occasionally take proceedings to other parts of the state.

The court says traveling arguments give students and members of the public an opportunity to see the state's highest court at work.

Nearly 900 students from 11 schools are scheduled to attend, including Brown County, Edgewood, Columbus East and Columbus North high schools.

The 40-minute argument begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees will be required to go through security at the Brown County Music Center.

The court will also stream the argument live online and archive the video afterward.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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