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Terre Haute launches outdoor refreshment areas

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
Two maps show the Brewing and Downtown DORA districts.
City of Terre Haute
Posted signage will identify the boundaries and designated entrances and exits.

Terre Haute officials have launched two designated outdoor refreshment areas known as DORA.

Mayor Brandon Sakbun said it allows patrons to enjoy alcoholic beverages from participating establishments during specified hours.

“To me it makes sense that if you are of age, you can walk from one establishment to another in a confined area that's not predominantly residential and responsibly enjoy a beverage,” Sakbun said.

Read more: Terre Haute's Brandon Sakbun on reelection, data centers, budget

The two DORA areas include the brewery district and seven blocks downtown along Wabash Avenue.

The districts come with safeguards from state legislation a few years ago. DORA hours are daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons must purchase beverages from participating establishments in approved containers.

Columbus, Greencastle and more than 40 other Indiana cites participate in the program.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren

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