Terre Haute launches outdoor refreshment areas

Terre Haute officials have launched two designated outdoor refreshment areas known as DORA.

Mayor Brandon Sakbun said it allows patrons to enjoy alcoholic beverages from participating establishments during specified hours.

“To me it makes sense that if you are of age, you can walk from one establishment to another in a confined area that's not predominantly residential and responsibly enjoy a beverage,” Sakbun said.

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The two DORA areas include the brewery district and seven blocks downtown along Wabash Avenue.

The districts come with safeguards from state legislation a few years ago. DORA hours are daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons must purchase beverages from participating establishments in approved containers.

Columbus, Greencastle and more than 40 other Indiana cites participate in the program.