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‘Band in a Hat’ gives randomly selected band members two months to make music

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
Last year's Band in a Hat was held at Banneker Community Center
Ash Olli Kulak
/
Courtesy of Em Beck
Last year's Band in a Hat was held at Banneker Community Center.

Band in a Hat returns Sunday at the Jefferson St. Music Studio.

The annual showcase randomly combines participants into new bands. They then have two months to choose a name, write songs and rehearse.

Em Beck, the main organizer, says multiple iterations of the event have been happening in town since 2007. Beck also helps organize the Buffy Prom, a fundraiser every winter. After the success of that event’s first year in 2023, the organizers were approached by some friends about reviving “Band in a Hat,” which hadn’t happened since 2018.

“They asked me to help them, and so we did the first year all together, and it went really well,” Beck said, “I think every year we have between like 30 to 50 participants.”

With the event now entering its fourth year, Beck hopes it furthers community connections for local musicians.

“Sometimes you make a random connection with someone that leads to another random connection that leads to you being in a band or you getting a job,” Beck said, “I think that we're all very much intertwined here.”

The showcase is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson St. Music Studio at 2051 W Fountain Dr.

It is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.
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