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NCAA files emergency request to keep Daley, Wyatt, numerous others ineligible

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
IU defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt.
Indiana University Athletics
IU defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt.

The NCAA filed an emergency motion in Monroe Circuit Court on Thursday asking for a judge to pause an earlier ruling granting eligibility to IU defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, and numerous others.

The motion to stay a preliminary injunction asks the judge to issue an order within 24 hours of the filing.

IU faces Northwestern at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

On Thursday afternoon, the plaintiffs' attorneys filed an objection, saying they have court appearances in cases Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

"There simply is not enough time to respond given those previously scheduled commitments," the filing said, adding that it would be unfair for the court to consider a stay without a full argument from one side.

At issue is whether the high school class of 2022 should have five seasons of eligibility based, retroactively, on an age-based rule passed last summer. The NCAA says the players who exhausted their eligibility based on the old rule should not be allowed to play.

The NCAA's filing said the "harm is ongoing and irreversible" because of some teams being well into their playing seasons.

"Courts routinely dismiss eligibility appeals as moot once a season ends, making this the NCAA’s one chance for meaningful appellate review of an injunction affecting nearly 100 Plaintiffs," the filing said.

The NCAA argues that giving the players eligibility hurts opportunities for others.

"Playing time, roster opportunities, and competitive seasons cannot be restored after they have passed," the filing said.

IU coach Curt Cignetti has said Daley and Wyatt are not taking roster spots from anyone else.
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