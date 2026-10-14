Fall colors expected to peak next week at Brown County State Park

Fall foliage at Brown County State Park is expected to be at its peak in color next week.

Eli Major, interpretive naturalist for Brown County State Park, says that the current weather has suggested very good conditions for the fall color season.

“We've been getting rain every six to 10 days for the last couple of months, and the last couple of days notwithstanding,” Major says, “We've also had fall time temperatures with overnights in the 50s pretty consistently.”

Leaves changing in the fall are caused by temperatures dropping and daylight hours reducing. Chlorophyll, the main chemical component in leaves, is reduced.

“As the tree begins to winterize itself and slow down its photosynthesis for the year, the chlorophyll goes away, which leaves space for the other colors to be seen.” Major says.

A vast majority of Brown County State Park consists of oak and hickory trees, with some beech and maple, Major says. Oak trees at this time of year still have green leaves on them. This is because they are usually one of the last species to change for the season.

Major says there are some individual species that are brighter than others.

“I know red maples have a particularly vibrant red,” Major says, “And then some of our more intense yellows would be sugar, maple, and black walnut.”

Brown County State Park offers several driving tours and guided hikes. “Fall Color Hikes” are offered several times a week on one of three trails this month.