Here’s a roundup of all the Halloween events in town

Trick-or-Treat

October 23, the 12th annual downtown trick-or-treat walk will be at the square from 5-8 p.m.

October 23, the Monroe County YMCA will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Southeast Y from 6-7:30 p.m.

October 23, Fowler Pumpkin Patch will also host its trunk-or-treat from 4-6:30 p.m.

October 24, Monroe County Fairgrounds hosts a "Safe Night Trick or Treat” from 5-8 p.m.

October 25, City Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

October 31, official city-wide trick or treat hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Special Events

October 10, Dearly Departed Cemetery Tours will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery. Admission is $17 per person.

October 10, Bloomington Creative Glass Center is hosting the 17th annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch at Monroe County Courthouse Lawn from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 17, Bloomington Parks & Recreation will host “Skate and Scare” at Franklin Southern Ice Arena from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $7 per person and $3 for skate rental.

October 18, Monroe County Fairgrounds is hosting “Witch Faire,” a trade show with a spooky twist.

October 24, Bloomington Pumpkin Launch will be at the Monroe County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.

October 27, The Back Door Bar hosts “Halloween Line Dancing” at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Ages 21+

October 30, The Back Door Bar hosts “HallowQueer,” a Halloween-themed drag show. Ages 21+

October 25, Angel Tower hosts California Doomgaze bands Incari and Well Hell at 7 pm. Local bands Skullclamp and starsfadingoutquietly will be opening. $10 cover, costumes are encouraged.

Entertainment/Screenings

October 21, IU Auditorium has “Dennis James Hosts Halloween” starting at 7:30 p.m.

October 23, Monroe County Public Library and Bloomington Storytellers Guild presents “Festival of Ghost Stories” at Bryan Park from 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission.

October 24, "Rocky Horror Picture Show” an interactive screening will be shown at 7 and 10:30 p.m. Pre-show festivities are 30 minutes prior to start time. Tickets are $23 and $28 which includes a prop bag.

Friday Night Frights , IU Cinema’s Horror Movie programming, is every Friday in October.

A double screening of Japanese Horror Movies , “Best Wishes to All” (2023) and “Gozu” (2003), will be shown on Halloween night at 7 p.m.

Haunted Houses

Bakers Junction Haunted Train is open every Friday and Saturday in October and Halloween from 7-10 p.m.

The Barn of Terror is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

Forbidden Hollows is open every Saturday in October.

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