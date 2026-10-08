Fowler’s Pumpkin Patch maze celebrates IU football’s national championship

Fowler’s Pumpkin Patch is honoring Indiana’s national championship in football with a corn maze design.

Perry Fowler, owner of Fowler’s Pumpkin Patch, says he and his wife usually start planning the maze more than a year in advance. This year, they changed plans after the

championship.

“This year, everyone in the agritourism venues went with the 250th anniversary of the United States,” Fowler said. “And we were also going to do that until we won the national championship. And it's like, well, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Hopefully it's not, but I feel like it's pretty big.”

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The design was created by Precision Mazes, a company based in Kansas City. Fowler says the process began in January, with a preliminary design ready by March. The company then came to the farm in July to cut the maze.

The project also faced a setback during the growing process.

“We've had an interesting time with the maze this year,” Fowler said. “We had a crop failure on the first time. We had to replant and get creative. And we're still being creative every day with it.”

For Fowler, the championship carries a personal meaning beyond the design.

“And it's almost unreal. You know, you can't believe that it actually happened.”