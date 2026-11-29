IU football coach Curt Cignetti described his Saturday night of beating Purdue and then watching Washington stun Oregon, sending the Hoosiers to the Big Ten championship.

"It was almost like you won twice," he said Sunday in advance of the Hoosiers' game at 8 p.m. Saturday against UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It took a missed extra point by Oregon and then an overtime victory by the Huskies to make it happen.

Cignetti said he asked for updates on the Washington-Oregon game late in the Hoosiers' 41-14 victory over Purdue.

"As we began to distance ourselves in the second half, near the end of the third quarter, fourth quarter, I did ask the guys upstairs for some score updates, so I got four or five updates, and then obviously when we came in the locker room at the end of the game, it was on TV," Cignetti said.

"Talked to the team, did my media, and then watched the rest of the game up here in my office with family, and we had a lot of people around watching the game. It was an interesting night. Turned out to be a great night."

Saturday's game matches coaches whose previous jobs were as head coach at James Madison. Cignetti said that after he left James Madison in 2024, he recommended UCLA coach Bob Chesney to be his successor.

Cignetti is in his third season at IU. Chesney is in his first season UCLA.

"I didn't know him personally; I only knew what he had done everywhere he had been, and the fact that he had started out at a lower level, built up losing programs, and won everywhere he'd been," Cignetti said.

"You know, I thought he'd be a good fit for JMU, and of course, he walks in there, and a lot of our players at JMU end up at Indiana. So the cupboard isn't quite as full as it was, maybe as he was expecting. But he did a good job of restocking their roster and kept them at the championship level. And I think what he's done at UCLA is not a surprise to me at all."