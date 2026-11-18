In this week’s installment of Ask The Mayor, Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson addresses this issue and more at city hall. Listen to the full conversation with Indiana Newsdesk anchor Joe Hren by clicking on the play button above or read some of the questions and answers below. A portion of this segment airs 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on WFIU. Here are some highlights.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

Hren: Let's start with some follow up on the election. The ballot included the Ellettsville reorganization. Now that it's passed, how does that affect Bloomington?

Thomson: Ellettsville has been really proactive around growth and development, and so that was an interesting way it played out because of course that that was part of our annexation proposal and one of the areas that fought annexation the hardest.

So now they're essentially being becoming part of Ellettsville and that means that growth and development can happen there, and I think that's great for housing. Growth in Ellettsville is great for all of us, really. We need people to be able to live closer to where they work and where they want to play and recreate, and lots of that happens right here in downtown Bloomington.

If people are choosing to live in Ellettsville instead of our ability to house them in Bloomington, it's not a loss, but I would say it's tax revenue that we didn't get.

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WFIU/WTIU file photo The proposed fee increase would cost residents five to thirteen additional dollars a month by 2029 depending on the size of the waste cart.

Hren: If you opened up the HT online this week, you saw the article on the city's proposal of increasing the trash fee 50% to make up cuts by city council.

Thomson: This proposed increase in the sanitation rates came from city council, so there are members of city council that no longer want to subsidize trash pickup, and so they are proposing to increase the fees, and that will be heard this evening at City Council. And so, members of the public that want to know more about that, tune in online or show up at City Council.

In terms of user fees, the sanitation is the only thing on the table. But of course, we do rate assessments for city of Bloomington utilities, and so those are an ongoing rotating basis.

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Hren: Abby writes in: "Much has been said over years about affordable housing. The news about how City of Bloomington used bonds to acquire property, upgrades to them, and intention for tenants to have access to something they can afford to live in. The question is what figures by cost are considered affordable housing for these units?

WFIU/WTIU News file photo The Bloomington Housing Authority office on North Summit Street, where residents can apply for housing assistance or get help navigating the voucher system.



Thomson: This is actually Bloomington Housing Authority, which is separate from the city of Bloomington. We do have appointments on their board, and we are very supportive of their work and of this bond process, and so these units that are being purchased by BHA are targeted at preserving some naturally occurring affordable housing, and as has been historically the case here and in many other cities, we see that some of the older apartment units tend to be torn down and built into larger luxury units.

So BHA has made a very targeted move to try to preserve those by buying them, and BHA for their public housing units have very strict affordability guidelines. So those are they fall 80 percent or below of the area median income. These I believe they can be somewhat more flexible with, but they're all targeted to be workforce or below.

Hren: Is the point of this housing affordable based on what tenants earn, or housing that's just more affordable in the broad vicinity of Bloomington?

Thomson: The actual public housing that is voucher-based, either you know the actual public housing, or you get a voucher and you pay for it, that is based on your income, and you will not pay more than 30% of your gross income towards your housing payment. My understanding is that these are not subsidized in the same way, but instead BHA owns them and maintains them at a more realistic rate that should be attainable.

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WFIU/WTIU News file photo Screenshot of a potential future site for the Bloomington Police Headquarters.

Hren: Barbara emails in. When will the old structure be ready for the police department to move into from East Third? Is there asbestos in the building?

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Thomson: We have not set a date yet. I would tell Barbara that I don't anticipate that we will be able to move the police before about two years from now. We just did a call for proposals for architecture. The RDC is going through those, so we're still at the beginning stage of design.

Asbestos? Not that I know of. Of course, it's part of the design and research.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News The latest shooting occurred at the 400 block of E Kirkwood Avenue on an early Sunday morning.

Hren: You sent out a social media post after the recent Kirkwood shooting saying the city needs more tools to limit firearms at public events, and then you talk about legislation. Are there other tools that cities need to be able to have these types of types of events?

Thomson: I think the ability to limit firearms would go a long way. Really most people were down having a good time, and there happened to be a disagreement, and gunfire broke out, and there were multiple guns involved. And so, when you have that many guns at the ready when a disagreement happens, that unfortunately seems to be the go-to in how to solve that disagreement, and that puts all of us at risk.

And so our police presence downtown, with all three agencies cooperating, really was to try to mitigate any of those arguments before they exploded and give a visible presence.

And for those of our listeners that were down on Kirkwood, I know you saw very visible police presence. I know some folks can find that intimidating. What we found last weekend was that people were thanking us for making that move to keep them safe.

Unfortunately, our hands are really tied in many ways by Indiana's laws on limiting guns, and so we will be taking legislation to the Statehouse. I think it's what most lawmakers have told me is it's a steep a steep hill to climb, but we would like to be able to close areas of downtown with a special permit on significant nights like this, and do the same thing that people experience at major music venues, at stadiums, and put up metal detectors and ask people to leave their guns at home.

Isabella Vesperini / WFIU/WTIU News Shalom Center serves around 100 people experiencing homeless per day. The new Beacon Center will replace it.

Hren: One more email from Suzette. She writes: "As a business owner located on South Walnut Street. I am directly affected by the high volume of homeless people. Beacon is not a pretty sight. Folks who should be in institutions getting help for addictions and mental illness are laying on sidewalks and in Seminary Park. The post office looks like a high security prison. What's the plan?"

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Thomson: We are currently working in tandem with Heading Home doing a program called Streets to Stability, where they're closing zones of downtown to sleeping. It's not that there are people who are experiencing homelessness. It's the behaviors associated with them, the solution to homelessness is housing. But people need to be able to stay housed, and so simple housing without supportive services just doesn't work. So, it's a complicated process.

I am working in partnership with Senator Carrasco at the Statehouse on a bill that will provide funding for some mental health and other supportive services to people who are experiencing homelessness, so that when we get them housed, they also have the supportive services that they need to stay housed.

Hopefully we target people who are at risk of becoming homeless because that is the most affordable and most effective time to mitigate it is to prevent the homelessness in the first place. So it's a multi-pronged approach. We really do need those service area boundaries to be up and operational, so that the housing that we develop and the supportive services that we have are targeted to the people who are already here.