McCalla brings new life to an old schoolhouse

University Collections at Indiana University started back in 2018. Then President Michael McRobbie wanted to bring what turned out to be hundreds of disparate collections of objects, document, artwork, sculpture and more, under one umbrella. It's a vast and varied collection of collections, and there is a dedicated gallery space, spaces actually, to exhibit pieces from not only the collection but pieces from all over the world.

McCalla is an old school house on 10th Street. Inside along with some offices there are galleries, a screening room, and event spaces. The galleries can be as eclectic as University Collections itself. You can find sports memorabilia, movie props, early film equipment, mystical photos captured during séances, student work, faculty work, guitars; the list grows constantly. And it grows quickly; they move pretty fast over at McCalla, so there is frequently something new to see. If you want to see what’s up at McCalla now, the address is 525 East 9th Street in Bloomington, and the gallery spaces are open from 11am to 4pm, Tuesday through Friday.