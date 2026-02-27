An underwater world made of yarn

Over at the Sydney and Lois Eskenazi of Art a new show by one artist has taken over the entire Featured Exhibitions Gallery. It’s a magical textilescape of knitted and crocheted coral reefs and other sea creatures, both real and imagined. The artist, Mulyana uses recycled yarn, and shredded plastic bags to depict the sea floor in different stages of life. Bright and colorful coral in the bloom of life occupies one corner of the gallery, while coral that has been bleached white sits in limbo between all that color and similar seascapes darkened into shades of gray and black.

The show is called Mulyana: Vital Ecosystems , and it features dozens of intricate knitted and crocheted scenes, thousands of yellow fiber fish that hang from ceiling and an unavoidable environmental message. As you move through the space you see the effect of environmental damage, colorful coral fades to bleach white and finally to black and grays that seem to signal death and decay.

The show up now through Sunday, June 28, 2026.