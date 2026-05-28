How to safely enjoy Indiana's wilderness this summer

With school letting out and the summer weather upon us, a lot of people will be heading outdoors for recreation.

And around Bloomington, there’s a lot of nature to take advantage of, with four prominent lakes, two state parks and several wilderness areas and nature preserves to explore.

Read more: Hiking paths in and around Bloomington

But with all the fun comes some risk. Dozens in the state die annually in boating and swimming accidents; there are four venomous snakes in the state, including the Northern Copperhead, which is prevalent in southern Indiana; ticks, which seem to be particularly thick this year; and heatstroke.

Read more: Tick season has arrived, here's what to know

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss how to safely enjoy the outdoors, places to camp and hike, the abundance of ticks, wildlife and the differences between nature preserves, national forests, and state parks.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348.

You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Heidi Shoemaker, Natural Resources Coordinator for Bloomington Parks & Recreation

Tom Swinford, Land Preservation Director for Sycamore Land Trust

Jill Vance, DNR Interpretive Naturalist for Monroe Lake