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Noon Edition

How to safely enjoy Indiana's wilderness this summer

By Patrick Beane
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
A waterfall at McCormick's Creek State Park.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A waterfall at McCormick's Creek State Park.

With school letting out and the summer weather upon us, a lot of people will be heading outdoors for recreation.

And around Bloomington, there’s a lot of nature to take advantage of, with four prominent lakes, two state parks and several wilderness areas and nature preserves to explore.

Read more: Hiking paths in and around Bloomington

But with all the fun comes some risk. Dozens in the state die annually in boating and swimming accidents; there are four venomous snakes in the state, including the Northern Copperhead, which is prevalent in southern Indiana; ticks, which seem to be particularly thick this year; and heatstroke.

Read more: Tick season has arrived, here's what to know

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss how to safely enjoy the outdoors, places to camp and hike, the abundance of ticks, wildlife and the differences between nature preserves, national forests, and state parks.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348.

You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests
Heidi Shoemaker, Natural Resources Coordinator for Bloomington Parks & Recreation
Tom Swinford, Land Preservation Director for Sycamore Land Trust
Jill Vance, DNR Interpretive Naturalist for Monroe Lake

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
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