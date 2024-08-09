Banks unresponsive to debate invitation for U.S. Senate seat

Sitting Congressman Jim Banks hasn’t yet accepted an invitation to debate from the Indiana Debate Commission, though both Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning have indicated their willingness.

“Congressman Banks is focused on representing northeast Indiana in Congress, spending time with his family, and running a statewide campaign to be the next conservative U.S. Senator for Indiana. He will entertain debate options as we get closer to Election Day,” a campaign spokesperson told the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Banks represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, centered around Fort Wayne — a seat he has held since 2017. The Indiana Debate Commission said both McCray and Horning agreed to debate options in early July.

Banks hasn’t yet responded to the commission, said President Elizabeth Bennion, a political science professor at Indiana University-South Bend.

“We remain hopeful that Representative Banks will join current U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young – and past senators Joe Donnelly, Evan Bayh, and Dan Coats – in accepting the Commission’s invitation to participate in the IDC’s statewide political debates,” Bennion said in an email. “Since the Commission’s founding in 2008, 100% of the balloted candidates running for U.S. Senate and governor have participated in IDC-sponsored debates which are broadcast live and shared freely with media outlets statewide.”

The three gubernatorial candidates — Republican and sitting U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater — have agreed to an Oct. 24th debate. However, that gubernatorial debate seemed to be briefly be in doubt following a highly criticized primary debate.

Banks, Horning and McCray are running to fill Braun’s vacated seat.

Criticism from opponent

Horning disparaged Banks’ lack of response in a July 31 press release, saying that, “(it) has become the tendency for $u$piciou$ly well-funded candidates to avoid public questioning.”

“Elections are not supposed to be controlled by candidates. Elections are not even about candidates. They’re about voters, and their right and duty to fire bad, corrupt politicians with weapons of peaceful revolution — votes,” Horning said.

Horning said that the country was at a pivot moment, “close to societal meltdown, global economic collapse, and maybe even a nuclear WWIII …” putting the blame squarely on the backs of incumbent politicians.

“All because of our incumbent politicians, parties, and the puppet masters who own and operate them. They should not be beyond tough questions, and none of us should be denied our options,” Horning said. “Any candidate who won’t show up for the job interviews, shouldn’t get the job.”

McCray didn’t respond to requests for comment.

A 2022 debate for U.S. Senate spent much of its one hour attacking incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who fended off attacks from Democrat Thomas McDermott Jr. and Libertarian James Sceniak.

Despite the headwinds, Young easily won reelection.

Notably, Congress had one of the least productive years on record, passing just 78 bills into law compared to the hundreds passed in prior sessions. As of Wednesday, the governing body planned to spend just 35 more days working before the end of the year.

Banks is part of the slim Republican House majority and previously campaigned to be the House Majority Whip, narrowly losing on a 115-106 vote.

Banks’ congressional duties will take him to Washington D.C. for a three-week session in September before members are expected to take a break until Election Day in November. Another “lame duck” session will occur following the election before a new Congress convenes in January.

