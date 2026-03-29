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Passengers sustain ‘significant’ injuries in rollover on I-69

WFIU | By George Hale
Published March 29, 2026 at 9:15 PM EDT
Exterior of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office building.
File photo
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WFIU/WTIU News
Exterior of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office building.

A vehicle carrying six passengers, including four children, crashed early Sunday, causing “significant” injuries, local authorities reported.

In a statement, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that a 37-year-old man from Mooresville was driving a Ford Explorer that left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 69.

“Some of the occupants were trapped inside until firefighters with the Monroe Fire Protection District were able to extricate them. The occupants sustained significant injuries,” the statement said without elaborating.

All occupants were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, and one of the children was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, it said.

“The driver is cooperating with investigators,” the statement said.

The statement added that the investigation was ongoing, and it encouraged witnesses to contact the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office.
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale