Passengers sustain ‘significant’ injuries in rollover on I-69

A vehicle carrying six passengers, including four children, crashed early Sunday, causing “significant” injuries, local authorities reported.

In a statement, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that a 37-year-old man from Mooresville was driving a Ford Explorer that left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 69.

“Some of the occupants were trapped inside until firefighters with the Monroe Fire Protection District were able to extricate them. The occupants sustained significant injuries,” the statement said without elaborating.

All occupants were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, and one of the children was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, it said.

“The driver is cooperating with investigators,” the statement said.

The statement added that the investigation was ongoing, and it encouraged witnesses to contact the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office.

