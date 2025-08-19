© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana's unemployment rate continues to outperform national, labor force stagnant

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Indiana's unemployment rate has improved from this time last year, according to new preliminary data. This also makes the fifth consecutive month the state's rate has been recorded below the national average.

The state's unemployment rate currently stands at 3.6 percent, down from 4 percent in July 2024.

The national unemployment rate for last month was higher than Indiana's at 4 percent — a trend that has continued since March of this year. Before that, the state's unemployment rate was higher than the national average for six months.

Indiana's labor force participation rate remained the same from June at 63.7 percent before seasonal adjustments. This rate measures the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are working or actively looking for employment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.

Timoria Cunningham
