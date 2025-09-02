‘A signal’: Indiana maintains top credit rating

Indiana has again earned a AAA credit rating — the highest possible — from the three major credit-rating agencies, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s administration announced Tuesday.

“Indiana’s AAA rating is more than a financial milestone,” Braun said in a news release. “It’s a signal to taxpayers, investors, and businesses that our state is well-managed, fiscally responsible, and focused on delivering growth for Hoosiers throughout the State.”

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun talks at a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Just 14 states have top marks from the trio of major credit-rating agencies, which include S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, and Fitch Ratings.

Indiana has held an AAA rating from all three since 2010. Its most recent ratings came in September 2024, this April and in June.

The trio lauded the Hoosier State for active budget management, low debt, strong and transparent fiscal policies, and budgetary reserves that provide the foundation for an economy that has benefited from recent economic development investments, according to the news release.

“The AAA rating is the gold standard and allows Indiana to borrow at lower interest rates,” said Indiana Secretary of Management and Budget Lisa Hershman.

“That saves taxpayer dollars and strengthens the state’s ability to invest in infrastructure, education, and public services,” she added. “It also strengthens Indiana’s competitive edge in attracting new business and expanding economic opportunity statewide.”

To learn more about Indiana’s credit ratings, visit the Indiana Finance Authority’s Credit Ratings webpage.

