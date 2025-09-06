Indiana football dominates Kennesaw State University 56-9, shows improvement across the board

Under Head Coach Curt Cignetti’s command, the Hoosiers took their second victory of the season Saturday with a 56-9 offensive showcase against the Kennesaw State University Owls.

With last week’s win against Old Dominion leaving much to be desired for Indiana, a performance that dropped their rank three points in the AP poll, the team stormed Memorial Stadium with a plan of attack.

IU poured on touchdown after touchdown against the KSU defense, scoring eight total touchdowns across the match.

“That had to happen and we answered the bell,” Cignetti said. “It was good to see that ball get in the endzone.”

Hoosier Quarterback Fernado Mendoza was the centerpiece of this well-oiled machine.

He completed 18 of 25 passes (73%), which gained him 245 total passing yards and four touchdowns, a stark improvement from his first showing.

Despite his impressive stat line, Mendoza focused on what, and who he missed.

“Although the score was amazing, and we put up a ton of yards, there’s still some opportunities that I left on the table,” Mendoza said in a post-game interview. “I could have had [one touchdown] with Lebron Bond, and a couple others that were just as close.”

But Mendoza did have a connection with returning wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, with the pair connecting for three touchdowns and 97 yards for Sarratt.

Coach Cignetti was pleased with the duo’s performance.

“I was glad to see [Sarratt] get going,” Cignetti said. “I was glad to see him bust out and have those two hook up a bit.”

On the opposing end, Kennesaw was kept from the end zone all game long.

The Owls had to opt for three field goals by freshman kicker Daniel Kinney, who was able to make one of his shots from 50 yards.

KSU Quarterback Amari Odom, who replaced starter Dexter Williams II late in the first quarter, performed well under the circumstances, throwing for a total of 176 yards with one interception, at a completion rate of 63 percent.

The Hoosiers play Friday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time against the Indiana State Sycamores.