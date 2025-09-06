© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Indiana football dominates Kennesaw State University 56-9, shows improvement across the board

WFIU | By Mike Badrov
Published September 6, 2025 at 6:50 PM EDT
Indiana wide receiver LeBron Bond (6) is tackled by Kennesaw State defensive back Caleb Offord (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind.
Darron Cummings
/
AP
Indiana wide receiver LeBron Bond (6) is tackled by Kennesaw State defensive back Caleb Offord (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind.

Under Head Coach Curt Cignetti’s command, the Hoosiers took their second victory of the season Saturday with a 56-9 offensive showcase against the Kennesaw State University Owls.

With last week’s win against Old Dominion leaving much to be desired for Indiana, a performance that dropped their rank three points in the AP poll, the team stormed Memorial Stadium with a plan of attack.

IU poured on touchdown after touchdown against the KSU defense, scoring eight total touchdowns across the match.

“That had to happen and we answered the bell,” Cignetti said. “It was good to see that ball get in the endzone.”

Read: Hoosier the Bison makes debut at season’s first IU Football game.

Hoosier Quarterback Fernado Mendoza was the centerpiece of this well-oiled machine.

He completed 18 of 25 passes (73%), which gained him 245 total passing yards and four touchdowns, a stark improvement from his first showing.

Despite his impressive stat line, Mendoza focused on what, and who he missed.

“Although the score was amazing, and we put up a ton of yards, there’s still some opportunities that I left on the table,” Mendoza said in a post-game interview. “I could have had [one touchdown] with Lebron Bond, and a couple others that were just as close.”

But Mendoza did have a connection with returning wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, with the pair connecting for three touchdowns and 97 yards for Sarratt.

Coach Cignetti was pleased with the duo’s performance.

“I was glad to see [Sarratt] get going,” Cignetti said. “I was glad to see him bust out and have those two hook up a bit.”

On the opposing end, Kennesaw was kept from the end zone all game long.

The Owls had to opt for three field goals by freshman kicker Daniel Kinney, who was able to make one of his shots from 50 yards.

KSU Quarterback Amari Odom, who replaced starter Dexter Williams II late in the first quarter, performed well under the circumstances, throwing for a total of 176 yards with one interception, at a completion rate of 63 percent.

The Hoosiers play Friday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time against the Indiana State Sycamores.
Tags
News TopLocal News
Mike Badrov
See stories by Mike Badrov