City sets up million-dollar fiber connectivity funds

The City of Bloomington is setting up two funds of a million dollars towards the installation of digital fiber.

The city entered a public-private partnership with Meridiam in 2022 to install fiber connectivity to thousands of homes.

Reports of damaged sewer lines and other issues forced Meridiam to part ways with AEG – the subcontractors doing the work.

City attorney Margie Rice said the city has been holding a million-dollar check from the insurance policy.

“It's really too early to tell how that money is going to be spent. We have fines related to AEG’s work in the right of way. There are actual repairs being done in the right of way,” Rice said at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

Rice said the city is relying on Meridiam’s new subcontractor to make repairs. Residents needing repairs can contact the city though uReport or calling the engineering department.

The other fund will transfer four payments of $250,000 over four years to support high speed internet for low income and affordable housing units.

City IT director Rick Dietz said it’s part of the original agreement.

"If that cost to connect a unit to residents is $700 or less, then the city is providing $350 or less,” he said.

The remainder of the cost would be covered by Merdiam. The city hopes to finish fiber installation by the end of 2026.