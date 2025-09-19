© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indianapolis vigil for Charlie Kirk emphasizes faith, remembrance

WFIU | By Zak Cassel
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:57 AM EDT
a man holding a flag surrounded by other people in downtown Indianapolis
Zak Cassel
/
WFYI
Around 100 people gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 to remember Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk.

About 100 people gathered for a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Monument Circle Thursday evening.

Attendees lit candles, prayed and offered tributes to Kirk, who was killed last week in Utah. The vigil often took on a religious tone. Balloons in the shape of stars were tied to blue and white votive candles placed at the edge of the crowd.

Several attendees said they were unsure who organized the event. But Mark Krantz, who attended, said people came together anyway.

“I think Charlie would have been proud of this thing,” Krantz said. “And, yeah, it was just the right emphasis of faith, the right emphasis of being able to talk and not be violent.”

The vigil lasted for about an hour. Other events to remember Kirk have been held recently in Bloomington and West Lafayette.

Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of campus activist group Turning Point USA, was assassinated Sept. 10 while speaking on stage at Utah Valley University. He became a leading figure for young conservatives and was seen as instrumental in President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

Gov. Mike Braun and other elected officials have warned teachers and state employees about making negative remarks regarding Kirk’s death. Ball State University fired an employee after she made online comments about the killing.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a memorial service for Kirk on Sunday in Arizona.
Zak Cassel
