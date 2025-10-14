© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Police respond to second report of homeless man attacked on Kirkwood

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT
Kirkwood Avenue.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Local media reported a man experiencing homelessness, Robert Ballard, was attacked on Kirkwood Avenue Saturday for the second time in the span of about a month. 

According to a Bloomingtonian post, police officers responded to reports that several people attacked Ballard after he punched someone around 9:30 p.m. near the Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood. 

Read more:  Advocate says Bloomington's seen increased aggressive rhetoric towards people who are unhoused 

Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo told WFIU/WTIU on Tuesday that by the time officers arrived, the crowd had dispersed. Pedigo said officers asked Ballard if there was a fight and he said no, and they couldn’t locate anyone else involved. 

Ballard, who goes by Bobby, was attacked by a group of young men and teens on Sept. 26.  

Read more: Fourth arrested in connection to Kirkwood attack on unhoused man 

Later on Saturday night, officers came back to the Kirkwood area after reports that Ballard was yelling at passersby and throwing items into the street.

The police log says they arrested him on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement. 

Ballard was formally charged with public intoxication, a criminal misdemeanor. He was released on Monday. 
 
