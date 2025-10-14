Police respond to second report of homeless man attacked on Kirkwood

Local media reported a man experiencing homelessness, Robert Ballard, was attacked on Kirkwood Avenue Saturday for the second time in the span of about a month.

According to a Bloomingtonian post, police officers responded to reports that several people attacked Ballard after he punched someone around 9:30 p.m. near the Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood.

Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo told WFIU/WTIU on Tuesday that by the time officers arrived, the crowd had dispersed. Pedigo said officers asked Ballard if there was a fight and he said no, and they couldn’t locate anyone else involved.

Ballard, who goes by Bobby, was attacked by a group of young men and teens on Sept. 26.

Later on Saturday night, officers came back to the Kirkwood area after reports that Ballard was yelling at passersby and throwing items into the street.

The police log says they arrested him on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement.

Ballard was formally charged with public intoxication, a criminal misdemeanor. He was released on Monday.

