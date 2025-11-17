USI Multicultural Center folded into new Student Life department in new 'realignment'

As of November 8th, the University of Southern Indiana has folded the offices of Student Affairs and the Center for Campus Life and Multicultural Center into one department named "Student Life."

The Multicultural Center in the past, has hosted events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr and educating visitors on Black History. There's no word yet on whether priorities of the Multicultural Center will live on in the Student Life department.

This realignment comes after Indiana Republicans have sought to dismantle Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The University of Southern Indiana is calling it a "strategic realignment," and made the announcement earlier this month.

In a letter sent across campus, USI said the decision was made following a "thoughtful review of state directives and overall departmental roles."

In a news release, President Steve Bridges said, "We are deeply committed to supporting all students … Change is often needed to ensure we are meeting the needs of our USI community."

Earlier this year, Indiana Governor Mike Braun through executive order, sought to eliminate DEI initiatives in public schools and universities. This was strengthened by Senate Bill 289, which became Public Law 196.

PBS reported that programs and centers that promote diversity, equity and inclusion have been eliminated or rebranded at 400 college campuses across the US so far this year.

Indiana University removed DEI language from their websites earlier this year; USI removed theirs in October.

USI couldn't immediately provide an interview. WNIN will update if more information becomes available.

An opinion piece published in student Newspaper The Shield tilted "The realignment is against students," writer Jo Douglas wrote that the Multicultural center is home to most of the ethnic clubs on campus — Black Student Union, Asian Student Union and Hispanic Student Union.

"So, combining it with the Center for Campus Life will defeat the purpose of having a safe space for students who go unnoticed," wrote Douglas, who found the center to be important to their experience a USI.

File Photo / WNIN News / WNIN News Deonte Turnley with the former USI Multicultural Center sorts fleece for tie blankets January of 2024 at USI. This blanket tying event was meant to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Turnley's new title is Student Communications and Content Specialist.

The entire Nov. 3 announcement letter is below:

Strategic realignment announced within Student Affairs

The University is announcing a strategic realignment within Student Affairs, including the Center for Campus Life and Multicultural Center, which will now be called the Student Life Office. This decision will expand services and better align University resources with student needs and follows a thoughtful review of state directives and overall departmental roles. The outcome reflects the University's ongoing commitment to serving the evolving needs of all students.

"We are deeply committed to supporting all students," said USI President Steve Bridges. "Change is often needed to ensure we are meeting the needs of our USI community. This realignment reflects our dedication to using our resources to expand a campus culture rooted in care, opportunity and respect for every individual."

The University recently hired a new Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Abeer Mustafa. With her years of experience in higher education, Mustafa brings a fresh outlook to student life. Mustafa says the departmental realignment is designed to better engage Student Affairs with the broader goals of the University, ensuring that programs and services are sustainable and student-centered for all.

"As the new Vice President for Student Affairs at USI, I am inspired by the spirit of connection and care that defines this community," said Mustafa. "Throughout my professional higher education experiences at a variety of institutions, I've seen how shared experiences strengthen the student journey. USI is bringing together, under one unified structure, a focus on engagement, leadership, service, and fraternity and sorority life. This will expand opportunities for students to connect, learn and grow while honoring the traditions and stories that make our campus unique."

All employees are retained under this Student Affairs realignment. Effective November 8, Jenny Garrison will serve as Director of Student Life. Reporting to Garrison will be Jada Hogg, Associate Director of Student Organizations; Allison Weihe, Assistant Director of Student Activities and Traditions; Matt Hanks, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life; Dr. Iran Daniels, Assistant Director of Student Leadership and Service; and Deonte Turnley, Student Communication and Content Specialist.

