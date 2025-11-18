© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Indiana Youth Institute announces Five by 50 initiative, connecting youth with supportive adults

WFYI Public Radio | By Erika Kovach
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST
The Indiana Youth Institute supports programs for young people across the state.
Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
The Indiana Youth Institute supports programs for young people across the state.

Indiana’s Youth Institute has announced a new effort, FIVE by 50, to ensure every child across the state is connected to at least five supportive adults by the year 2050.

Unveiled earlier this month at the Kids Count Conference, IYI believes the statewide effort is the first of its kind across the country.

Research has shown that strong relationships are one of the most powerful protective factors in a young person’s life. The new effort aims to connect youth to at least five mentors, including parents, other family, teachers, coaches and more.

Tami Silverman, President and CEO of IYI, noted that these connections have numerous positive impacts including boosted graduation rates and improved mental health for young adults.

“We know that when they do have multiple caring adults in their corner, all of those benefits really do accrue,” she said.

IYI will pair with groups already doing the supportive work, including schools and local clubs, to guide students to other caretakers as fit. The organization will also seek partners across the state to make more connections for youth.

“We’re really hoping to engage with multiple different organizations, community leaders, to help shape how this is going to roll out so it's unique to every community and ripples down to benefit each and every child,” Silverman said.

Contact Reporting Intern Erika Kovach at ekovach@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2025 WFYI Public Media
News
Erika Kovach

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.