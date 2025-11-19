© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Winters are warming faster than other seasons in Indiana

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
Most cities in the U.S. have warmed since 1970.
Courtesy of Climate Central
Most cities in the U.S. have warmed since 1970.

Winters in Indiana — and across the country — are heating up faster than other seasons. That's according to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central.

The average winter temperature has gone up about five degrees for almost every Indiana city studied since 1970. South Bend was an exception. Its winter temperatures rose less than 3 degrees.

The cities studied also had an average of 11 more days where winter temperatures were above normal.

Climate Central said warmer winters can lead to lower fruit crop yields, a longer allergy season, more disease-carrying pests like mosquitos and ticks, and less money for ski resorts and other industries that depend on snow.

La Niña weather patterns are also expected to make for a wet winter in Indiana.

Winters in the U.S. are warming the most in Alaska, the upper Midwest, Northeast, and the Ohio Valley.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele

