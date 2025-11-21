Senate Republican reports business bomb threat

After a week of swatting attempts on his colleagues, GOP Sen. Andy Zay on Friday confirmed a bomb threat at his vehicle rental business.

“Yesterday, my business in Huntington was targeted with a bomb threat, which is part of the recent troubling pattern against lawmakers in Indiana,” he said in a news release.

“It’s unfortunate that my family and I continue to be threatened for my work as a public servant and state senator,” Zay continued. “This is no way to weigh in on any public issue, even if you do not agree with my stance. My office is always open, and I encourage constituents with any concerns to reach out.”

Zay is supportive of a controversial proposal to redistrict Indiana’s congressional boundaries — and make Indiana’s two blue districts red — ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“Sometimes you’re not ‘yes’ enough for some of our friends on the right, and when you get this mob mentality going, you know, it’s a little challenging,” Zay told the Capital Chronicle.

He said he has been quietly working behind the scenes with the Trump administration to move redistricting forward.

Zay pushed for an aggressive marketing campaign to explain why the new map is needed to the public. He said the pressure and influence needed to come more from constituents.

“Obviously, the administration has chosen an entirely different tactic, which I don’t agree with, which has kind of turned into this, this ugly, threatening, demeaning, bashing thing. I’m not surprised. It’s certainly not uncharacteristic of the administration, but I think we all would have been better served to have a stronger groundswell of support to bring it to a vote.”

Zay said he is hopeful that can still happen.

Four fellow Senate Republican caucus members have been targeted in attempted swattings this week, with another reporting unspecified “violent threats,” but they are all against redistricting or are undecided.

“Swatting” involves hoax calls or reports to emergency services intended to trigger armed responses — and can have lethal consequences for unwitting victims at the swatted location.

“I want to be clear: I strongly condemn these acts, which have no place in our political process,” Zay said. “While the intent behind these intimidation threats seems to be to instill fear in public officials, I can assure my constituents that I remain committed to serving our district, being your voice and continuing my work at the Statehouse.”

The Indiana State Police is investigating the string of incidents.

Zay thanked police and said, “I am hopeful that state and local law enforcement will be able to find those responsible and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.