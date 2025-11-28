© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

1-3 inches of snow expected with higher totals north

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 28, 2025 at 3:26 PM EST
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Bloomington area from 7 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Snow transitioning to a rain/snow mixture along with gusty winds are in store for the weekend.

Bloomington could see up to three inches of snow by Sunday morning. Terre Haute and Indianapolis could get two to five inches. Further north, Crawfordsville could see 7 inches of snow.

Light snow will begin early Saturday morning with the heaviest snow in the afternoon and evening. Snow will then change over to rain by late Saturday night.

Wind gusts to 35 MPH could make for hazardous travel conditions.

National Weather Service officials have issued a winter storm warning for north central Indiana and a winter weather advisory for south central Indiana beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Tags
News Top
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.