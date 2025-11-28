1-3 inches of snow expected with higher totals north

Snow transitioning to a rain/snow mixture along with gusty winds are in store for the weekend.

Bloomington could see up to three inches of snow by Sunday morning. Terre Haute and Indianapolis could get two to five inches. Further north, Crawfordsville could see 7 inches of snow.

Light snow will begin early Saturday morning with the heaviest snow in the afternoon and evening. Snow will then change over to rain by late Saturday night.

Wind gusts to 35 MPH could make for hazardous travel conditions.

National Weather Service officials have issued a winter storm warning for north central Indiana and a winter weather advisory for south central Indiana beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.