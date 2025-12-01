© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Midwest grid operator fast-tracking more natural gas to serve AI data centers, other demand

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:59 PM EST
NIPSCO is hoping to quickly connect more than 2,600 megawatts of natural gas to the MISO grid at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
NIPSCO is hoping to quickly connect more than 2,600 megawatts of natural gas to the MISO grid at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station.

The Midwest grid operator that serves Indiana is looking to fast-track more power plants through its interconnection process. MISO — or the Midcontinent Independent System Operator — said the grid needs power for AI data centers, manufacturing plants and electric vehicles.

None of projects the operator approved so far are in Indiana, but at least six in the state are eligible this round.

MISO fast-tracked ten energy projects in September. About half of them were natural gas plants and half were clean energy sources like solar, wind and battery storage.

But in terms of megawatts, it was no contest. Natural gas made up about 80 percent of the capacity that was able to quickly connect to the grid.

The Indiana energy projects eligible to speed through the queue are similarly split — half are natural gas and half are battery storage. About 73 percent of the megawatts proposed by NIPSCO and Duke Energy would come from gas.

Renewable energy companies are concerned the high energy demand from things like data centers will allow natural gas projects to jump the line, even though many more clean energy sources are waiting to get connected.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
