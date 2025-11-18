Energy growth task force talks data centers, power demand

Indiana has a transparency and misinformation “problem” when it comes to data centers, Hoosier energy leaders heard Wednesday.

“This stuff is generating astronomical amounts of money for localities,” data center developer Tom Dakich said. “We do a bad job of bringing the transparency of those numbers, and the numbers are staggering.”

Dakich, who was involved in the Digital Crossroads data center in Hammond, spoke to the Strategic Energy Growth Task Force during an afternoon meeting at the Indiana State Museum.

The industry is also doing a “bad job” talking about the “de minimus” amount of water needed for cooling the massive facilities, he said.

Screenshot of livestream

He blamed opaque processes and bad information for fostering massive backlash among residents — prompting local officials to pull their support and tank projects years into development.

That’s putting some off Indiana, said Dakich, who added, “We’ve got to figure out a way to make those public officials insulated.”

Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said lawmakers have already attempted.

Legislation to take control over large-scale utility infrastructure projects decisions has failed repeatedly.

“We said, ‘Let us take responsibility, and we’ll set the standards.’ And they didn’t want that. They wanted complete control,” he said.

Soliday, who chairs the Indiana House’s energy committee, said no clapping, booing or signage is allowed during his meetings — and critiqued chaotic local gatherings.

“What we’ve got to do is, (if) somebody goes after an elected official’s wife at the beauty parlor, put them in jail,” he said. “Because we are becoming, quickly devolving into, mob rule.”

Suzanne Jaworowski, Indiana’s secretary of energy and natural resources, said data centers and other big energy users could help pay for needed electricity infrastructure.

“Why would we not have them build that?” Jaworowski asked. “Because we need that generation in the state and having a third party pay for it, rather than having our ratepayers pay for it, is just a great opportunity.”

The task force also heard from representatives of other big users, like Steel Dynamics, a member of Indiana Industrial Energy Consumers.

Indiana Manufacturers Association also presented, maintaining that its members are “ready to invest, hire and build” — but only with guaranteed access to reliable and affordable power.

Soliday rebuffed energy supply fears throughout the meeting, calling such comments “disingenuous” and himself “really weary of this.”

State leaders for energy and resource management agencies also discussed environmental regulations and their impacts on prices.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

