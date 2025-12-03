GOP legislator not changing congressional plans with new Indiana map

A Republican state legislator says he supports the proposed Indiana congressional redistricting even though it would place his home outside the district where he’s planning to run.

Rep. Craig Haggard said he intends to continue his campaign against U.S. Rep. Jim Baird for the 4th District nomination in 2026.

That’s despite the Republican-proposed congressional districting plan shifting Morgan County — where Haggard lives near Mooresville — from the 4th District into the 9th District now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin.

Haggard joked that the proposed map is “not ideal” for him but that he would keep up the campaign he announced in August against Baird, who is seeking his fifth term in 2026.

“I’ve been working with those counties,” Haggard told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “The reason I have the endorsements I have and the support I have is, I believe, the majority of the 4th Congressional District feels like it’s not currently being served by their current congressman.”

Baird and Indiana’s six other Republican U.S. House members in August all endorsed the redistricting push initiated by President Donald Trump.

Baird responded to Haggard’s campaign plans in an email to the Capital Chronicle saying “Hoosiers expect their representative to come from the community they want to serve. I’ve always believed public service is about showing up for your neighbors, not shopping for a district that fits your political ambitions.”

U.S. House members are required to live in the state they represent but do not have to live in the district.

Haggard and other congressional candidates around the state have had their campaign plans scrambled by the redistricting possibility. The proposed new maps might not even be adopted as it is uncertain whether the state Senate will endorse the redraw.

All of Morgan County has been in the 4th District since the current congressional maps were enacted in 2021.

Haggard said he would vote in support of the new map, even though he said it was “a little suspect” that his home county was shifted. He said he believed he could overcome any complaints where he lives.

“I was in the 4th when I started this process two years ago,” Haggard said. “I’m still right next to the 4th. I’m not some carpetbagger from another state or area that moved into this. No, I don’t think it’s an issue.”

