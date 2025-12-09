Fair Maps Indiana creates PAC to primary GOP lawmakers who don’t fall in line with redistricting

A group pushing new congressional boundaries in the Hoosier state has created Fair Maps Indiana Action to engage in state legislative races.

The independent, expenditure-only political action committee will boost members of the Indiana General Assembly who support new maps intended to maintain a Republican majority in the U.S. House. The entity will also target members who vote against redistricting by recruiting primary challengers and coordinating with other aligned groups.

A news release said the super PAC is planning to spend seven figures in key Indiana Senate and House districts in the 2026 primary elections.

It is an affiliate of Fair Maps Indiana, Inc., a project of the 501(c)(4) Defending America’s Comeback.

The Indiana House last week passed a new map that would give Republicans all nine congressional districts. The Senate moved it out of committee Monday, but it is unclear if there are enough votes to pass the full Senate chamber.

President Donald Trump has pushed GOP-led states to maximize their advantage by redistricting mid-cycle. Districts are usually drawn after the decennial census, which was last done in 2021. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who visited Indiana twice to speak to Indiana Republicans, have specifically called out key Hoosier GOP leaders.

“The Indiana House came through and supported President Trump. The Senate needs to do the same,” the organization said in the news release. “For those that vote yes, we will be there to support their campaigns. For those that vote no, we will ensure that they will have a quality, well-funded opponent and those members are defeated in May.”

Indiana natives Marty Obst and Carlin Yoder will serve as chairman and treasurer of Fair Maps Indiana Action. Yoder served as Indiana chairman for the Trump-Vance 2024 campaign and is a former state senator.

Other team members include Chris LaCavita, Chip Englander, and John Brabender — all part of affiliate Fair Maps Indiana, Inc. That group has spent over $250,000 engaging with voters to promote Indiana redistricting, according to the news release.

Super PACs make “independent” expenditures for communications expressly advocating the success or defeat of clearly identified candidates. But they can’t legally give directly to candidates or coordinate with a candidate campaign. Unlike traditional PACs, a super PAC may accept unlimited contributions from corporations and unions, and unlimited amounts from individual contributors so long as they are U.S. citizens or hold green cards.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.