Two arrested for stealing packages from IU Greek houses

Indiana University police have arrested two people in connection with packages being stolen from Greek houses.

According to a press release, last Friday IUPD responded to a call of packages being stolen from the Pi Kappa Phi house on David Baker Ave. Later that day, officers responded to another call of packages taken from the Zeta Tau Alpha house on North Eagleson Ave.

Officers identified Abigail Danser and Austin Forrest as suspects. During interviews, the two admitted to “stealing more than 75 items from campus residences,” according to the release. Nether are affiliated with the university.

On Monday, both were arrested for felony burglary and theft and taken to the Monroe County Justice Center.

The prosecutor’s office said it is still reviewing the case before making any charges.

IUPD is seeking information on the incidents and is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of package theft between Dec. 5 to 7 to contact Sgt. Jared Myers at jaimyers@iu.edu or 812-855-4111.