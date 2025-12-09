© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Two arrested for stealing packages from IU Greek houses

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:42 PM EST
IUPD arrested two people in connection with thefts of packages at two IU Greek houses.

According to a press release, last Friday IUPD responded to a call of packages being stolen from the Pi Kappa Phi house on David Baker Ave. Later that day, officers responded to another call of packages taken from the Zeta Tau Alpha house on North Eagleson Ave.

Officers identified Abigail Danser and Austin Forrest as suspects. During interviews, the two admitted to “stealing more than 75 items from campus residences,” according to the release. Nether are affiliated with the university.

On Monday, both were arrested for felony burglary and theft and taken to the Monroe County Justice Center.

The prosecutor’s office said it is still reviewing the case before making any charges.

IUPD is seeking information on the incidents and is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of package theft between Dec. 5 to 7 to contact Sgt. Jared Myers at jaimyers@iu.edu or 812-855-4111.
