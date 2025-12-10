IU's Fernando Mendoza is heavy favorite to win Heisman Trophy

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza has held the Heisman Trophy before. It was during a recruiting trip to Yale University.

"I took a picture with one of their Heisman trophies from a long time ago," Mendoza said. "I believe it was the 30s or 40s. ... It was kind of a funny thing, like, wow, how cool it is. I get to hold the Heisman."

On Saturday night in New York, Mendoza is likely to join the list of Heisman winners, which includes Yale's Larry Kelley in 1936 and Clint Frank in 1937. Those were the second and third Heismans ever awarded.

No IU player has ever won the award. Anthony Thompson came in second in 1989. Mendoza is the heavy favorite in the betting markets to win the award.

"I couldn't have done this by myself, and you know, I'm shining now but only because there's so many stars around me," Mendoza said. "There's an analogy: The only reason we're able to see stars in the sky is because the light reflects from all different types of stars.

"And I have so many stars around me, whether it's my teammates, my coaches, my family, support staff, that I'm able to shine now in this light, and I'm just so happy for everyone to be a part of this."

Others attending the ceremony are Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

"I've actually never met any of them personally, but I really look forward to meeting them this weekend," Mendoza said. "And I think everybody, when you're a finalist, you got to prepare a speech, because anything could happen."

Mendoza said he has been working on his speech.

"The other night I had trouble falling asleep," Mendoza said. "So I watched, like, I would say probably 10 Heisman speeches. They're just all so great to hear."