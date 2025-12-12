Backlash intensifies after Indiana Senate kills Trump’s mid-decade congressional redistricting push

A day after the Indiana Senate rejected President Donald Trump’s contentious mid-decade redistricting proposal, warnings of political and financial retaliation escalated — including public threats that the Hoosier State could lose federal funding as punishment for GOP senators’ refusal to approve the new congressional map.

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted 31-19 on Thursday to defeat the redistricting bill — a measure Trump and others had pushed for months as a way to carve Indiana’s congressional map to potentially yield two additional Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a rare rebuke of Trump from within his own party, 21 of Indiana’s Republican senators joined all 10 Democrats in voting down the proposal, ensuring it can’t be revived until the 2027 session. Nineteen GOP senators voted in favor of the bill.

The outcome was met with fierce criticism from state and national Republican leaders who helped drive the effort.

Comments came from Trump, Gov. Mike Braun and national GOP leadership signaled potential retaliation against lawmakers who broke ranks.

Reactions From Washington

Minutes after the vote, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed reporters at the U.S. Capitol, pushing back on the notion that Thursday’s result reflected a weakening of Trump’s influence.

Johnson said the Indiana vote was “inconsequential to that” and insisted the GOP will prevail in next year’s midterm elections, regardless of how individual states vote.

He also refuted suggestions that Trump is a “lame duck,” calling him “the most powerful president of this generation and many others,” and downplayed the Indiana effort, saying the president “did not put in a major pressure campaign for it.”

“He let his opinion be known — as he does on everything all the time, all day long. We win some, we lose some,” Johnson continued. “We’re going to win on whatever maps are presented. … “I’m very bullish. I’m more bullish today than I was yesterday.”

Trump and White House officials had numerous calls with Senate Republicans and Vice President JD Vance traveled to Indiana twice to push the effort.

Trump himself, speaking from the Oval Office, lamented the rejection of Indiana’s proposed map and targeted Senate leadership. The president specifically named Republican Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray, who voted against the measure and said repeatedly in recent months that too few GOP senators supported the mid-decade redistricting for it to pass.

“You had one gentleman, the head of the Senate, I guess Bray, whatever his name is … He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is,” Trump said, adding that Indiana’s Republican Senate “has done a tremendous disservice.”

“I’ll certainly support anybody that wants to go against him,” he added.

The president also asserted that his strong electoral performance in Indiana should have translated into support for his redistricting push.

“It’s funny, because I won Indiana all three times by a landslide, and I wasn’t working on it very hard. It would have been nice. I think we would have picked up two seats if we did that,” he continued. “(Indiana) is a great place. I love the people there, they love me. We won in a landslide all three times. I got tremendous votes — record votes. … There’s no reason for (not redistricting).”

I’ll certainly support anybody that wants to go against him. President Donald Trump, speaking about Indiana Republican Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray

On social media, Trump’s allies and conservative advocacy groups amplified the pressure.

Heritage Action — the advocacy and lobbying arm of The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank — posted just hours before the vote that “if the Indiana Senate fails to pass the map, all federal funding will be stripped from the state. Roads will not be paved. Guard bases will close. Major projects will stop.”

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith echoed that assertion, saying in a post on X Thursday night that the Trump administration was “VERY clear” in its warnings to state lawmakers and the governor that a failed map could bring consequences. Beckwith deleted the post Friday morning.

“They told many lawmakers, cabinet members and the (governor) and I that this would happen,” Beckwith said in the since-deleted post. “The Indiana Senate made it clear to the Trump Admin today that they do not want to be partners with the (White House). The (White House) made it clear to them that they’d oblige.”

Other threats on the horizon

Republican U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, appearing on CNN Thursday night, also lamented the Senate’s decision. He described the vote as “a terrible decision” and tied it to broader concerns about cooperation with the federal delegation.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman speaks at a pro-redistricting rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

“I’m really disappointed. … We have a lot of projects that we’ve been working on in Indiana. And … just like in business, you work with people who work with you. And President Trump asked for this. Speaker Mike Johnson, he put a ton of time making phone calls. There was pushing, pulling,” Stutzman said. “There was no good excuse that I heard other than, ‘This just breaks precedent,’ or ‘The president was being a bully about it.’ This is politics. I mean, this is hardball, and we’re playing softball.”

“My belief,” he added, “is that (Trump) is going to look at Indiana and say, ‘Look, we want to work together, but I need your help, and the state Senate failed to help today.’ … Unfortunately, we just don’t have a state senate that sees the big picture and understands the national implications of this.”

But when pressed on the notion that Indiana should be denied federal funding absent redistricting support, Stutzman objected.

“No, I mean, I hope not,” he said. “I want to work with the president.”

Braun additionally wasted little time signaling political repercussions for Republicans who opposed the measure, saying in a statement shortly after the vote that the senators who “partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity” had failed Hoosiers and would face consequences.

“I will be working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers,” Braun said in a Thursday evening statement.

Despite the barrage of criticism, however, Bray expressed little concern about threats of lost federal funding or retribution from national party figures.

After the vote, Bray told reporters he had “lots of conversations with folks in Washington, D.C.” and maintained that “Indiana will continue to function.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

